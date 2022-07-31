Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $411,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in ASML by 44.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $574.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $235.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.77.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

