Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 356 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Oracle by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Insider Activity

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

