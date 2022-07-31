Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $82.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 65.84%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

