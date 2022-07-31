Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 3,162 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

