Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 16.9% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 66,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 76.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 184,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 79,706 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.86.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -39.40%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

