PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

PROG Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of PRG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.42. 782,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,902. PROG has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $995.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

PRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PROG by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in PROG by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PROG by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

