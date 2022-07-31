PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target Cut to $30.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s current price.

PRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.49. PROS has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in PROS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PROS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PROS by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

