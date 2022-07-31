Prosper (PROS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.82 Million

Prosper (PROS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Prosper has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $146,333.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00101970 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001677 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.