Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. Proton has a market capitalization of $44.08 million and $2.08 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,764,919,569 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

