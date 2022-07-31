Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Lowered to House Stock at Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) to a house stock rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.13).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.20. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 383.80 ($4.62). The firm has a market cap of £491.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.09. The company has a current ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 21.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.59.

Provident Financial Cuts Dividend

About Provident Financial

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.