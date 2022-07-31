Public Index Network (PIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $217,525.80 and approximately $17.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.70 or 0.00612267 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034943 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

