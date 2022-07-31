PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Earns Maintains Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.21.

NYSE:PHM opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in PulteGroup by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 111,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 29,740 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,852,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

