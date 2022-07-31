PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 2,076.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

