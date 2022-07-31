Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Qiagen also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.48- EPS.

Qiagen Price Performance

QGEN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. 937,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 632.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.