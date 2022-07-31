Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,023 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $90.44 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.91.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Profile



Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.



