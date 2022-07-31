Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.72. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

Insider Activity at Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 33,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 33,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DTIL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

