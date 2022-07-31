Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $41,981,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in DoorDash by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE:DASH opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 1.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $4,075,974.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755,061.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $4,075,974.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755,061.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,358 shares of company stock worth $12,609,622. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.24.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

