Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,871 ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 250.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth $602,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Price Performance

ORIX stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

