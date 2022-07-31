Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Exact Sciences by 37.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 714,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 194,280 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 3,733.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 154,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 489,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $113.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.