Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.15.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

