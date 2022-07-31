QUAI DAO Reaches Market Cap of $180,016.61 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $180,016.61 and approximately $82,926.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.73 or 0.00612193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014983 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034919 BTC.
About QUAI DAO
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.
Buying and Selling QUAI DAO
