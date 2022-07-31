QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.69.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.28. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

