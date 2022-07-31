QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $185.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.69.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

