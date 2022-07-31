QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.87 billion.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,749,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,764,943. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. UBS Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 7,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 74.0% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 10,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

