Quant Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Quant has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $54.60 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $103.11 or 0.00441508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.32 or 0.02086741 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00269265 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.