Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.48

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and traded as high as $17.68. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 3,051 shares.

Rand Worldwide Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31.

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

