Raymond James Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $190.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $222.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a maintains rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QCOM. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.69.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.06 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

