Raymond James Lowers Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target to C$10.00

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:OFSTF opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Carbon Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $123.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -95.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Carbon Streaming will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

