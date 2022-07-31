RChain Price Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

RChain (REV) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. RChain has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $58,943.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,803.79 or 1.00030367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00131188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 667,469,848 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RChain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

