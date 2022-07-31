RChain Price Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

RChain (REV) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. RChain has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $58,943.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,803.79 or 1.00030367 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004775 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004017 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00131188 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00032797 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
RChain Coin Profile
RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 667,469,848 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling RChain
