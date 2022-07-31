Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Down 39.5% in July

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Ready Capital Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of RC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 990,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,220. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10.
Ready Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 72.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
