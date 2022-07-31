Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Down 39.5% in July

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Ready Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 990,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,220. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 72.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

