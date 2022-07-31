Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,223.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $7,223.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00004337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00439596 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000691 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.40 or 0.02048640 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00272642 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars.

