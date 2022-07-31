Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

RCON opened at $0.69 on Friday. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.