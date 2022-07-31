Redpanda Earth Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $517,123.06 and $111,832.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00615333 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037207 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken. Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken.

