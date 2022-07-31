Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $2 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $143.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,998,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,755. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average is $147.36. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.