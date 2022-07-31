Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 6.3% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $541.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,402. The company has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

