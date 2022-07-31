Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Sells 612 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,903. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.33.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
