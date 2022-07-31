Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
MARK opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $6.70.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
