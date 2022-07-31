Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 5.5 %

MARK opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

Remark Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Remark by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,355,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 83,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.