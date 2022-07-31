renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $211,036.55 and $41.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00616589 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00037042 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

renDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

