Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $607.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.23) to GBX 625 ($7.53) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 590 ($7.11) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

