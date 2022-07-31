Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Position Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,084 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.67% of Resources Connection worth $15,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 182,731 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $2,854,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 79,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 599,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 66,548 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGP opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

