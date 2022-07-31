Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

