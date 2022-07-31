Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.57.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

