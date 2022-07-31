Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 240 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $95.68 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.