RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

KMI opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

