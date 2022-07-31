RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,272,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $15,127,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 76,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

