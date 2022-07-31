Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$870.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.85 million. Ribbon Communications also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.08 EPS.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 2.7 %

Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 374,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,609. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,394 shares in the company, valued at $528,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.