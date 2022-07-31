Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$870.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.85 million. Ribbon Communications also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBBN. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. 374,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 226.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

