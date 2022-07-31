Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 38,575 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,575 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Thryv worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Thryv by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $413,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,659,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,887,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,031,278 shares of company stock worth $25,543,695. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $833.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

