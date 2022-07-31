Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,350

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,300 ($63.86) to GBX 5,350 ($64.46) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.04) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,086.67.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

