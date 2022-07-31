Rise Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $144,747.60 and $8.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00050485 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 200,980,628 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

